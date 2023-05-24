Back in March, records say the suspect got a criminal trespassing warning for drinking, urinating in the building, and bothering customers. He didn't like it when he was asked to leave earlier this week.

Bond set at $15,000 for man accused of choking washeteria worker with duffle bag

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is being held on a $15,000 bond after allegedly attacking a man at a washeteria in Spring Branch.

Felix Morales was asked to leave On Point Washeteria on Monday, as court records say he had been criminally trespass warned back on March 7. On that day, Morales was allegedly drinking, urinating in the building, and bothering customers.

Monday is when he allegedly choked a 49-year-old man, who had asked him to leave the business, with a duffle bag.

Morales yelled expletives at the victim as he lost his breathe, court documents say.

The suspect is under arrest and now faces an aggravated assault charge.

