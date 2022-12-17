West Texas' 5.4-magnitude earthquake is region's 1st since one shook on Nov. 16

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a temblor Friday evening out in West Texas, the second one since Midland was shaken by a 5.4-magnitude temblor a month ago.

MIDLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- West Texans once again felt the earth shake beneath them Friday when a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck the region.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the temblor at about 5:35 p.m. about 13 miles outside of Midland, Texas.

The USGS also reported a 3.3-magnitude aftershock about three minutes later and roughly about the same location as the earlier one.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.

Friday evening's quake struck exactly one month after the region was hit by a similar 5.4 magnitude temblor. USGS reported that one outside of Mentone, Texas, which is just south of the border with New Mexico.

Published reports state that quake, which also had aftershocks, was felt as far as San Antonio.

