West Texas 5.3 magnitude earthquake, third largest in state, shakes up San Antonians

Russell Guerro felt dizzy before he realized his building was swaying.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- One of the biggest earthquakes in Texas history rattled west of the state.

On Wednesday, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake sent seismic shockwaves for about 350 miles, causing San Antonio College to cancel classes.

Video in Pecos, where they reported to have felt a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, shows a home rocking.

One man said he felt dizzy before realizing his building was swaying.

"I was in a Zoom meeting, which had started at 3:30 p.m. I had only been in the meeting for about two or three minutes when my seat shook back and forth," Russell Guerro at San Antonio College told KENS. "I heard from another employee; they were on the seventh floor, two floors above us, that they actually saw furniture moving."

Officials say the entire campus was evacuated for cautionary measures.

"At first, I thought everyone was just overreacting," a student at the college, Mikayla Salins, told KENS.

That is until word started to spread, and she spoke with her teacher.

"(Teacher) is a coach, and she just reported that she felt dizzy. And after that, all of the TV's and monitors went off and said alert," Salins said.

But this wasn't the only hit. Two aftershocks were reported to have followed. One at a 2.8 magnitude and the other at a 2.6 magnitude.

