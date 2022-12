City of Houston opens 2 warming centers as cold weather continues on Christmas Eve

The city is opening two sites for those seeking relief as temperatures continue to drop during the holidays.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you are looking for relief from the freezing weather forecasted on Saturday, the city has your solution.

There will be two warming centers open during the holidays.

The Acres Homes Multiservice Center and the George R. Brown Convention Center will remain open until 9 a.m. on Christmas morning.

Don't forget about your fur babies! Your pets are also welcome to seek warmth at these sites.

If you are in need of a ride, you can call the city of Houston at 311.