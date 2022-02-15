deadly fire

Roommate arrested after 63-year-old man dies in southeast Houston house fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person of interest is in custody, accused of arson, after a fatal house fire on Houston's southeast side.

The fire happened on Ward Street just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Family members of the victim told ABC13 that the man who died is 63-year-old Anthony Robinson.

He had been sick recently, but was supposed to go back to work today, something he was really looking forward to doing.

His cousin said Robinson was someone who would help those in need. In fact, he was helping the person staying at the house as a roommate.

Now, that roommate is a person of interest in the fatal fire.



Houston police said the person of interest and Robinson have had an ongoing dispute for a few weeks, and that Robinson wanted the man to move out of his home.

HPD said officers recently advised Robinson to file eviction proceedings against the man.

Firefighters said they got the call around 3:15 a.m. that smoke was coming from the building. The call was made by the victim's roommate.

When HFD arrived, firefighters found the home was filed with smoke. They immediately started checking rooms.



Robinson was found in a back room. CPR was started and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

Robinson's cousin said the family is shocked by what happened.

"He was a very, very nice person, carefree person. And he had been living in that house, that's his family home, that he lived in," Nettie Jackson said. "He was just a jolly person. He would give you his last. If you knew him, even if he was sad, you wouldn't know it. That's the type of person that Anthony was."

Both arson investigators and homicide investigators are at the scene, trying to figure out how the fire started and what happened between the victim and the person of interest before the fire started.

