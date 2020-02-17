Suspected murderer on the run tampered with ankle monitor, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man given bond for murder is now charged with another murder and officials can't find him.

Gerald Washington is on the run after tampering with his GPS monitoring device, according to officials.

It goes back to May 2018. Washington was granted deferred adjudication, which is similar to probation, for two counts of burglary to a building.

His conditions were amended several times after he allegedly violated them.

Then, in October 2018, he was charged with murder and two aggravated assaults.

Court records state in October 2017, he got into a car and shot three women, killing one of them.

One of the victims told ABC13 she barely knew him, and doesn't know why he started shooting.

She said she was shot between as many as seven times. Washington was charged in October 2018 for those crimes. Despite the murder charge, a judge granted him bond in September 2019 on the murder and aggravated assault charges.

He made a $200,000 bond and was required to wear a GPS monitor.

While out on bond, police said he committed another murder on Feb. 9 of this year. Then, according to officials, he tampered with his GPS ankle monitor and is currently a fugitive at-large.

Anyone with information on Washington's whereabouts is urged to contact police.

