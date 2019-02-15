Richmond man wanted by FBI for sexual exploitation of children

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
The FBI is searching for a Richmond man wanted for allegedly having large amounts of child pornography, including content that showed him sexually assaulting a child.

Robert Alexander Shouse, 31, is charged with sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography.

Authorities say they executed a search warrant at Shouse's home on Jan. 22 and found a large amount of child pornography, which included images and videos of him sexually assaulting a child.

Shouse is also known to frequently visit College Station and Lubbock.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Jan. 24.

Shouse is described as a white male. He's 5'10" and weighs 220 pounds. Shouse has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Shouse's arrest.

If you have any information about him, you're urged to contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also contact the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).
