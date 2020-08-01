Waller County Sheriff dies following heart attack

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A long-time Waller County Sheriff has died after suffering a heart attack, according to Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.

Sheriff Glenn Smith suffered a heart attack at a hospital in Bellville on Saturday.

"He cared greatly for the people of Waller County, and he will be greatly missed. It's a very sad day for Waller County. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," Duhon said.

Smith was with the Waller County Sheriff's Department for nearly 12 years, and he was in his third term as a sheriff.

Sources say Cannon Funeral Home in Waller will be handling Smith's service.
