Teen driver who plowed into bicyclists faces 6 felony charges, authorities say

The teen driver was trying to agitate the cyclists but instead ended up plowing into them, a witness said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Waller DA criticizes police over teen driver crash involving cyclists

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen is now facing six felony charges after authorities say he plowed into a group of bicyclists in Waller County.

With the charges now on the table, some people are saying it took far too long for this to happen.

The video above is from a previous story.

The crash happened on Sept. 25 on Business 290. Witnesses told ABC13 that just before slamming into the group, the teen driver was trying to agitate the cyclists by blowing exhaust smoke into their path in a practice known as "rolling coal."

Attorney said the victims' injuries ranged from broken bones to traumatic brain injuries. Lawyers and the district attorney criticized the handling of the investigation as the teen was released from custody after questioning.

The teen was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one charge per cyclist injured.

On Monday, the teen surrendered and he is now in the juvenile justice department, according to authorities.

RELATED STORIES:

Investigation into crash between teen, cyclists in Waller Co. 'not handled appropriately,' DA says

Teen intended to 'smoke' cyclists, but plowed into them instead
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
waller countybikesbicycle crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News