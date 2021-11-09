Teen driver who plowed into bicyclists faces 6 felony charges, authorities say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen is now facing six felony charges after authorities say he plowed into a group of bicyclists in Waller County.With the charges now on the table, some people are saying it took far too long for this to happen.The crash happened on Sept. 25 on Business 290. Witnesses told ABC13 that just before slamming into the group, the teen driver was trying to agitate the cyclists by blowing exhaust smoke into their path in a practice known as "rolling coal."Attorney said the victims' injuries ranged from broken bones to traumatic brain injuries. Lawyers and the district attorney criticized the handling of the investigation as the teen was released from custody after questioning.The teen was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one charge per cyclist injured.On Monday, the teen surrendered and he is now in the juvenile justice department, according to authorities.