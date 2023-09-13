Brookshire police force undergoes shake up as chief resigns and officer fired

Waller County is seeing a change in a law enforcement agency after its chief resigned and an officer was fired.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Waller County law enforcement agency is seeing a change in command after its chief resigned effective immediately this past Friday.

ABC13 confirmed with the city of Brookshire that Clyde Miller is now the former police chief. They said Miller sent in his resignation on Friday. When ABC13 asked for someone from the city to comment on the resignation, they said we could try contacting Miller about the circumstances ourselves.

We called him, and he picked up, but when the reporter identified herself, he hung up.

According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, Miller served with the Brookshire police force for more than 15 years.

We have talked about Miller before when he and Mayor Darrell Branch came under fire for forcibly removing a woman from the city council for speaking out on comments made by the mayor. In that instance, the mayor was investigated, and Miller faced no repercussions.

According to the city, the former commander of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Detention Bureau, Maj. James Hines, will take Miller's place as police chief. Hines, who starts on Sept. 25, has worked in law enforcement for over 30 years.

Another shake-up at the police department is the termination of Ashley Thomas. The city said they would not discuss what led to the termination as Thomas has filed an appeal.

According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, Thomas served with Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's Office for a year, Newton County Sheriff's Office for six months, and Brookshire police for one year.

Eyewitness News reached out to the current acting police chief, Oscar Garcia, for comment and has yet to hear back.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.