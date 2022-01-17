Baby safe inside apartment where man found dead and woman was shot in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A baby was found safe inside an apartment where a man was shot to death Monday morning in north Houston, police say.Just before 5 a.m., HPD responded to a shooting call on W. Little York and Domino Lane, near the North Freeway.Officials say there was a fight inside the apartment and someone fired shots.When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot to death and a woman who also had a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.A second man and a baby also in the apartment were both OK, authorities told ABC13.