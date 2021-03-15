Gov. Abbott is in Houston to address voting integrity despite low instances of fraud last November

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7904711" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has not acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's likely win, talks with ABC13's Ted Oberg. In the video, the governor gives reasons about his stance on the election, as well as a clearer timeline in key COVID-19 treatments being distributed throughout the state.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7167509" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> People in Harris County are voting in record numbers, and officials aren't taking any risks. How was this task force assembled and what exactly are they doing to keep your voting experience safe? ABC13's Tom Abrahams explains.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in Houston on Monday, buoyed by two key Republican allies in the state legislature, with an intention to address voting integrity.Abbott spoke from the office of State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, this morningDespite Texas Republicans retaining control of the state senate and house, not to mention the Texas Congressional delegation remaining in the GOP majority, the party has voiced concerns over the security of ballots cast from this past November.In the days after the presidential election, Abbott himself spoke of incidents involving dead people voting, though those weren't to a widespread level.Abbott's State of the State alsoto prioritize "election integrity" without mentioning there was no evidence of widespread fraud during the 2020 elections.The governor's event isn't without a scrutiny or protest, however. Ahead of the event, a protest took place earlier Monday by Harris County community leaders who are accusing Abbott and the people behind Senate Bill 7 of voter supression.According to the protest, SB 7 "will not only wipe out all of the elections innovations that made Harris County a national leader in voter access but also ensure Texas remains the worst in the nation in voter intimidation and suppression."Organizers alluded to clashes in the run-up to the November election, chiefly in Harris County, that saw drive-thru balloting, drop box voting and other methods instituted in response to the pandemic.Despite Republican scrutiny over the county's offerings to voters, a first-ever security task force was introduced.