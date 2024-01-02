Eligible voters in Harris County may now apply to receive mail ballot for 2024 elections

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents in Harris County can now start submitting their applications to vote by mail for the 2024 elections.

The Harris County Clerk's Office is reminding registered voters 65 or older or disabled they have the right to receive a mail ballot for this year's elections happening in their political jurisdictions.

Those eligible can apply and mark the "annual" option to receive their mail ballots.

"It is important that the voter completes the entire application and selects the appropriate options," Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth said. "In even years, it is also important to mark the primary and runoff election in which you want to participate."

The application to vote by mail (ABBM) expires on Dec. 31 when the voter cancels the application, voter registration is canceled, and or when the voter registers in a new county.

You can download and fill out the application on the Harris Votes website.

If qualified registered voters choose the "annual" option, they may decide to vote by mail in specific elections.

"Remember, to receive a mail ballot, you have to request it. It is not sent to you automatically just because you are eligible," Hudspeth added.

There is a deadline to apply to vote by mail for every Texas election, including the March Primary Elections, the May Primary Runoff Elections, the May Local Elections, and the November Presidential Election.

Important dates on the county's 2024 election calendar include:

Primary Elections: Tuesday, March 5

Uniform Election: Saturday, May 4

Primary Runoff Election: Tuesday, May 28

General Election: Tuesday, Nov. 5

For more information on receiving your mail-in ballot and additional dates to know for this year's elections, visit www.HarrisVotes.com.