Violent purse snatching caught on camera at restaurant near med center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One woman was thrown to the ground and dragged across a parking lot in a violent purse snatching at a trendy restaurant near the medical center.

The attack was captured on surveillance video in the parking lot of the Cooking Girl restaurant at 2400 W. Holcombe on Feb. 4.

The victims said they were talking in the parking lot when a red car pulled into the lot and a young male wearing a ski mask jumped out and snatched the purse of one of the women.

Police say a second suspect grabbed the purse of another woman in the group. That woman refused to give up her purse, and was dragged towards the vehicle that the suspects were in.

The woman was nearly run over before giving up her purse.

The suspects are described as black males, 20 to 30 years old. They fled in a red four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org
