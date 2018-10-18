Authorities need your help finding a sex offender who may be hiding near downtown Houston.Houston Crime Stoppers says Richard Dale Price, 55, was on parole for burglary when he cut off his ankle monitor and escaped a northeast Houston halfway house.He was last seen in the 10900 block of Beaumont Highway.Officials described Price as having "violent tendencies," and say he is wanted for a parole violation for indecency with a child in Johnson County.He stands at 5'7" and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes, tattoos on his left hand, back, chest and abdomen. He also has tattoos on both of his arms, legs and forearms.If you know where he is, you are urged to call police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.You can also submit an anonymous tip at. A $5,000 reward may be available for tips leading to his arrest.