Police are searching for a man after they discovered the bodies of three young children and an injured woman at a Texas City apartment complex on Thursday.Officers said they were responding to a welfare check around 6:15 p.m. at the Pointe Ann Apartments. When they arrived to the scene, they discovered the victims' bodies and said the woman had a gunshot wound to her head.According to authorities, two of the children are believed to be 5 and 2 years old. The third child is an infant, police said.The woman was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where she is in stable condition and is being treated for her wounds.Detectives are looking for a man identified as Junaid Hashim Mehmood, 27.Mehmood is described as a black male who is 6' and weighs 220 lbs.Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous, and should not be approached if located.Anyone with information is urged to contact Texas City police at (409) 643-5720.