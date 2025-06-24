Where LGBTQ+ gamers level up and give back

Houston Gaymers built a safe space for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies to connect, but their mission today goes beyond the screen.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Gaming can be more than entertainment. It can be community and belonging.

The founders of Houston Gaymers had that in mind when they created the group in 2009. Over the years, it has grown to become the largest gaymer community in Texas.

Today, their mission has evolved beyond the screen. The nonprofit organization leads several charity and volunteer events, from Project Blue Shell, which raised funds to purchase handheld games for Texas Children's Hospital, to Project Level Up, where they provide life skills not everyone was taught growing up.

