'Project Chemo Crochet' weaves loving hands together to cover cancer patients in warm blankets

Pa. initiative collects crocheted squares from across the globe and weaves them into blankets for cancer patients.

ABINGTON TWP, Pennsylvania -- 'Project Chemo Crochet is the initiative bringing warm blankets to patients in cancer treatment.

Rather than having a team of only local volunteers, their contributors are located across the globe.

Linda Forsstrom, based in Abington Township, collects uniquely crocheted squares from contributors anywhere in the world.

Their reach is helped by their various followers on Facebook that support the cause.

Then, her team of local volunteers take the squares to make blankets that get shipped anywhere nationwide.

Because of their hard work, people undergoing chemotherapy are comforted from the support of people from far and wide.