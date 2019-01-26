EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4904800" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Footage shows woman threatening to hit police with concrete

A viral video showing two men threatening to kill Chicago police officers has been making the rounds on social media.The video has been viewed more than one million times on Facebook.In the video, a man with two guns in his lap makes threats to CPD officers driving next to them.Another man in the back seat is shown flashing a gun with a laser sight.Investigators said they know who the men are and are working to file charges.Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said social media plays a major role in fighting crime.