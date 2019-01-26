VIRAL VIDEO: Men with guns threaten Chicago police officers in video with more than 1M views

EMBED </>More Videos

A video making the rounds on Facebook shows two men threatening CPD officers.

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A viral video showing two men threatening to kill Chicago police officers has been making the rounds on social media.

The video has been viewed more than one million times on Facebook.

In the video, a man with two guns in his lap makes threats to CPD officers driving next to them.

Another man in the back seat is shown flashing a gun with a laser sight.

Investigators said they know who the men are and are working to file charges.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said social media plays a major role in fighting crime.

SEE ALSO: Woman caught on body cam attempting to throw rock at officer

EMBED More News Videos

Footage shows woman threatening to hit police with concrete

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
viralviral videochicago police departmentgunschicago violenceIllinois
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver admits to drinking before hit-and-run crash: Police
Woman shot multiple times at point-blank range dies: HCSO
Houston Astros star named video game cover athlete
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
Isolated showers possible overnight, but how many of us will see rain?
911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency
Students show off skills at STEAM Festival in Sugar Land
Temperature roller coaster continues with another arctic front
Show More
1 child dead after major crash involving Camaro driver
Memorial held for Texas boxer allegedly killed by 12-year-old
World War II Vet Turns 100: 'It's Been a Good 100 Years'
Astros stars share intimate moments with fans at FanFest
Woman rewarded after returning nearly $15K of designer goods
More News