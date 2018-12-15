Woman caught on body cam attempting to throw rock at officer

A Florida woman was arrested when police said she called 911 and then threw a large piece of concrete at an officer who tried to help her.

Police said Jessica C. Blick called and requested an ambulance.

When they arrived, officers found Blick walking on a sidewalk holding a large piece of concrete in one hand and her cell phone in the other.

The first officer on the scene tried talking to her about whether or not she had called 911, but Blick walked around and did not answer him.

Body camera video shows the officer asking Blick multiple times to "put down the rock." She ignores him.

Then, another officer approaches Blick. That's when police say she drew back the rock, as if she was going to throw it at one of the officers, claiming she was going to kill him.
