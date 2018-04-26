VIDEO: 65-year-old man attacked in terrifying random home invasion

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on the attack from Floral Park.

By
QUEENS, New York --
There is new video of a violent robbery where a man was followed home and attacked in Queens.

A 65-year-old man was followed home and robbed at gunpoint.

A man with a goatee walks in behind the victim with a gun pointed at his head and wrestled him to the ground, punching him several times in the face.

All this, apparently just to steal the man's wallet.

A home security camera caught a pretty good image of the man police are looking for.

The attack happened Saturday afternoon just before 3 near 263rd Street and East Williston Avenue in Floral Park.

The suspect got away in a gray minivan with the wallet that contained a couple of credit cards.

Police think this was a random attack so they want to get him off the street as soon as possible.

The suspect is described as 25 to 30 years old, with a mustache and goatee; last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, sweatpants and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionarmed robberyrobberysurveillance videou.s. & worldcaught on camera
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News