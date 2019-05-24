Video captures violent robbery of auto parts store in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help in finding two suspects who robbed a northeast Houston auto parts store.The take-over style robbery was caught on surveillance video at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store at 3621 Laura Koppe.Police say two suspects rushed into the business and forced customers to the ground. One suspect robbed the customers while the other stole money from the cash register.The suspects are described as Hispanic males, wearing all black and they spoke in Spanish and English during the robberyInformation may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS.