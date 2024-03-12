Is there a recall on your car that you didn't know about? Here's what to do if the answer is yes

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is asking Americans to check their vehicle for recalls, which are free to fix for consumers.

Vehicle recalls happen all the time. In fact, millions of recalls are currently open in the United States, but many of those vehicles are on the road without repair.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration just wrapped up its Vehicle Safety Recalls Week in an effort to get Americans to check their cars for needed repairs.

A recall is free to fix for consumers. All you have to do is schedule the repair, and the dealership will do it at no cost to you.

Vehicle experts at Kelley Blue Book told ABC13 that used car buyers and car owners who have moved often will not get the manufacturer's letter telling them about a recall, so it is up to all of us to check our cars for those needed repairs.

"It is also good for those shopping for a used car. If I was shopping for a used car, especially in light of some of the big numbers that we see for a recall like those Takata airbags, I would absolutely go to that NHTSA website, put my VIN in there, and just see," Brian Moody from Kelley Blue Book said.

You can find recall information for your car by visiting the NHTSA website.

