Deputies searching for suspected thieves caught on surveillance video breaking into cemetery

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman are being looked for after allegedly stealing numerous vases placed on gravesites at a cemetery, Harris County deputies said.

Surveillance video shows the suspects sneaking into the Earthman Memory Garden Cemetery in the 8600 block of Garth Road in Baytown.

The man cut the lock off the gate and entered the property, authorities said. Surveillance photos showed the man and woman in a light-colored mid-2000s GMC or Chevrolet 2500 pickup.



Deputies said about 50 to 60 vases were stolen over several weeks, but dates or times of when the crimes were committed were not released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Burglary and Theft unit at 713-274-9200.

