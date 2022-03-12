Men's medical procedure linked to NCAA men's basketball tournament

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A recent study discovered that vasectomies spike 30% during the first week of March Madness, which is scheduled to begin next week. That, of course, happens to be when there is NCAA men's basketball on our televisions and tablets and phones for hours each day.
"With vasectomies, you probably see a higher possibility of patients around times where they feel like they need more time off," explained Dr. Cordell Nwokeji of Premier Urology with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood. "They have it, and they have their legs up as they heal. Typically it's several days of healing, but the pain is minimal - you want to take it easy to minimize any risk of complications like bleeding or pain."
Dr. Nwokeji confirms his schedule is busy next week with patient appointments. As the NCAA men's basketball tournament returns in earnest after being impacted, even canceled the past two years due to COVID-19. Dr. Nwokeji says if men are using a vasectomy as merely an excuse to sit on the couch and watch 12 hours of basketball, anything that gets males to focus on their health is a slam dunk.
"Men's health is not addressed as much in the public sector," Dr. Nwokeji noted. "Women are very much more in-tune with discussing their health with friends or their families, more so than men. So that's something I'm very passionate about. "Let's be men and help our wives out. They had the babies for us, so let's help our wives out and do the minimally invasive procedure called a vasectomy."
