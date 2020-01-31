Health & Fitness

Former teenaged vape user speaks out after double lung transplant

A former teenaged e-cigarette user who underwent a double lung transplant is speaking out, warning others to stop vaping.

Daniel Ament was once a healthy high school athlete who enjoyed sailing, swimming and running. Now the 17-year-old is recovering from his lung transplant, believed to be the first-ever related to vaping.

Ament told Good Morning America he started vaping in December 2018 and used mostly flavored e-cigarettes cartridges a few times a day. Occasionally, he smoked pods laced with THC.

"It started off whenever I'd be with my friends on the weekends, I would just hit (their vapes)," he said.

RELATED: Trump administration bans flavored e-cigs popular with teens

In early September, he started feeling ill, mostly with headaches. His mother Tammy took him to the hospital and got Daniel to admit he had been vaping.

"It's really frustrating, and I know that the kids, I think they cover for each other," Tammy Ament said.

Once in the hospital, Daniel rapidly declined and was put on life support for 29 days. He said doctors thought he had a 10% chance of surviving.

On Oct. 15, Daniel was given a double lung transplant.

RELATED: Man thankful to be alive after risky double-lung transplant

He is now home and recovering but had lost more than 40 pounds, needs to take more than 20 medications a day and must wear a mask in public.

"Opportunities that I would have had before, like going into the military, I can't do that anymore," he said.

Ament said when doctors told him his illness was vaping-related, he didn't believe it.

"It just didn't make sense because why didn't it happen to other people that had been vaping for years? Why didn't it happen to someone else close to me that, I was hitting their stuff, so how did the chemicals affect me, not them?" he said.

The Trump administration announced in early January that it will ban most flavored e-cigarettes popular with underage teenagers, but menthol and tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes will be allowed to remain on the market.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvapingteenageru.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News