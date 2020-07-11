vanessa guillen

Car ride held in the East End to honor Vanessa Guillen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friends, family and loved ones gathered in Houston's historic East End to honor the life of Vanessa Guillen, and in hopes of seeking justice.

A massive car ride was held on Saturday afternoon beginning at Foodarama and ending with a vigil at Taqueria del Sol.

Motorcycles, lowriders, high show trucks and other vehicles were filled with elected officials and community members who rallied together behind the family and friends of Vanessa.

Vanessa was reported missing from the Fort Hood Army Base, and after months of investigations, officials believe the recovered her remains buried underground.

Visitors were asked to wear white or Vanessa Guillen shirts to honor her.

Facemasks were required.
