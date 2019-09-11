Vandals smash into Edwards Theater in Greenway Plaza area: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for the people responsible for driving their vehicle into an Edwards Theater Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the theater on Weslayan Street in the Greenway Plaza area of southwest Houston around 5 a.m.

Authorities believe vandals smashed into the theater, and specifically targeted the arcade area.

The thieves allegedly drove off after, leaving an extensive amount of damage.

