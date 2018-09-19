Vandals attack neighborhood celebrating Christmas early for terminally ill boy

EMBED </>More Videos

Christmas decorations for 2-year-old cancer patient vandalized

By
BURLINGTON, Kentucky (KTRK) --
A real-life Grinch is trying to ruin an early Christmas for a 2-year-old boy who's fighting a battle with terminal cancer.

In August, Brady Allen's family was told by doctors that their son may not live to see Christmas.

The family decided to take matters into their own hands, and celebrate Christmas early.

Their entire community decided to join in on the fun by decorating their yards with holiday cheer, but police said on two separate occasions vandals stabbed their Christmas inflatables.

Brody's family say they will not let the criminals ruin their celebration.

The community will host a Christmas parade for Brody on Friday.

SEE MORE: Family rings in holidays early for toddler with terminal cancer

EMBED More News Videos

Brody Allen's family is making doing everything they can to make sure he is able to spend the holidays with them.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismterminal illnessu.s. & worldchristmasKentucky
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New search in case of Conroe priest accused of molestation
HPD swarms Galleria after display cases smashed inside Macy's
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
O'Brien responds to superintendent's racist post about Watson
'Ignorant:' JJ Watt reacts to superintendent's racist comments about Watson
Mom and 2 young daughters shot at while sitting inside truck
'We need answers' Family desperate to find Spring veteran's killer
4 hurt during shooting at software company in Wisconsin
Show More
Hindu group offended by ad placed in Indian-American newspaper
Cruz: 'BBQ will be illegal' if Beto O'Rourke wins
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect pleads not guilty
Prosecutors aim to keep how Colorado mom, girls died secret
New poll shows O'Rourke leading Cruz by 2 points in Senate race
More News