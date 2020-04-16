Woman wants justice after group of men vandalize car in Walmart parking lot

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is asking for justice after video surfaced of a group of men vandalizing her car in a Walmart parking lot.

"This is just something I did not want to be dealing with at this time," said Sydney Williams.

Just like everyone else, Williams has a lot on her mind, but yesterday her 1-month-old car was damaged.

"It's my property. I worked hard for, so I'm angry," Williams said.

It happened at the Walmart off of FM 518 in Pearland. She said she noticed a group of guys filming as one jumped on the hood of a vehicle next to hers.

"The closer I got to my car they noticed us walking that way. They got into their car and pulled off," she said.

That's when she noticed her car had been vandalized as well.

"It's really hard because I'm having to pay for the damages they caused for no reason," Willliams said.

After filing a report with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, a friend of hers alerted her to a video which shows the moment her car was jumped on and damaged. Williams then shared the video with the sheriff's office.

"My number one goal is to just get justice 'cause it's not fair to me, especially during this time, but it's not fair to anyone," she said.

The BCSO said the damages to her car could be up to $2,500. They're investigating this as criminal mischief.

Williams said she just wants to know why they did this.

"I would appreciate it, if you come forward and admit it, and take care of the business like a grown man rather than us chase you down," she said.

