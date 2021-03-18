COVID-19 vaccine

Matagorda, Liberty counties open COVID-19 vaccinations to almost anyone

Health officials in a pair of southeast Texas counties are opening eligibility wider for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In Matagorda County, anyone 16 and older can now receive doses, authorities announced Thursday. Liberty County vaccines will be given to anyone 18 and older.

While priority will be given to people 65 and older and other sub-groups at the Matagorda County site, residents won't need an appointment for Bay City's vaccine clinic at the Matagorda County Fairgrounds at 4511 FM 2668.

The first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given until 6 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.



In Liberty County, residents can get doses at the Jack Hartel Building or the Dayton Clinic at the Dayton Community Center. Registration will be completed on-site.

As more rounds of COVID-19 vaccine doses make their way to the Houston area, local county leaders and health officials are working to implement the best plans possible for distribution.



RELATED VACCINE STORIES:

County-by-county breakdown on COVID-19 vaccine distributions

Track COVID-19 vaccine availability and progress across Houston

Coronavirus Houston: Answers to common COVID-19 vaccine questions

When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line

What's inside the COVID-19 vaccine and how does it work?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmatagorda countyliberty countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus texashouston fights covidcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Biden to discuss COVID-19 vaccination progress in speech today
Texas virus hospitalizations falling further below 4,000
US could be on cusp of another COVID surge, experts say
Jeff Ehling shares vaccine experience at NRG super site
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deshaun Watson accused of forcing woman to perform oral sex
Who's the next HPD chief? Mayor Turner will reveal today
McConaughey's politics still a mystery amid gubernatorial rumors
Texas telemarketers fined record $225M for robocalls
Suspect in custody after rush-hour police chase on I-45
States sue Biden in bid to revive Keystone XL pipeline
Beautiful but cooler Thursday in store for SE Texas
Show More
Elderly Asian-American woman fights back against attacker
Amber Alert issued for Georgia toddler who was kidnapped in car
Topo Chico's new hard seltzer will soon hit shelves
ABC13 to host Memorial-area virtual job fair
Scientists say murder hornet season is around the corner
More TOP STORIES News