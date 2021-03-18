Matagorda, Liberty counties open COVID-19 vaccinations to almost anyone

In Matagorda County, anyone 16 and older can now receive doses, authorities announced Thursday. Liberty County vaccines will be given to anyone 18 and older.
While priority will be given to people 65 and older and other sub-groups at the Matagorda County site, residents won't need an appointment for Bay City's vaccine clinic at the Matagorda County Fairgrounds at 4511 FM 2668.
The first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given until 6 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
In Liberty County, residents can get doses at the Jack Hartel Building or the Dayton Clinic at the Dayton Community Center. Registration will be completed on-site.
As more rounds of COVID-19 vaccine doses make their way to the Houston area, local county leaders and health officials are working to implement the best plans possible for distribution.
