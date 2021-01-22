Harris Co. Army veteran receives false death notice in the mail from VA

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8303899" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A now-famous World War II veteran, who raised money for COVID-19 health care, will be on the cover of GQ magazine.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area veteran's benefits and compensation have been cut off after he received a strange letter in the mail."First of all, I'm alive! I'm me. I'm here," RJ Atkins said in a Facebook video after receiving a letter in the mail claiming he was dead. The letter was from the Dept. of Veterans Affairs."Plain as day. 'We're sorry for the loss of Rickey.' What? No! I'm here! I'm alive!" Atkins told ABC13 as he read the letter.The letter, postmarked January 2021, claims he died in September 2020 on the same day his father died.He says his father was never a member of the military and was never associated with the VA.Atkins spent 10 years with the Army and National Guard. He was deployed to Iraq in 2005, where he was a combat engineer specializing in demolition. When he returned from the battlefield, he struggled to find stability and went through three divorces.He was finally diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder years later."This was back in '05. So you think, 'Oh that's so long ago,' but some stuff is still vivid. Some stuff is still vivid, and you just learn how to function on it," said Atkins.The diagnosis acknowledged what he went through and what he continues to battle every day.The recent VA letter, proclaiming he was dead, cut off his benefits and compensation."My biggest fear, I don't want the first of the month to roll around and my compensation not be there because that is a big help to me," Atkins said.Now a special education teacher with Aldine ISD, Atkins has filed a claim with the VA. He was told they are working to expedite his case."Hey VA, come on guys. Get it together, because there's a lot of us out there. We're depending on you. Some are in worse shape than I am," he said.ABC13 has also contacted the benefits office. We are waiting to hear back.