Society

Harris Co. Army veteran receives false death notice in the mail from VA

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area veteran's benefits and compensation have been cut off after he received a strange letter in the mail.

"First of all, I'm alive! I'm me. I'm here," RJ Atkins said in a Facebook video after receiving a letter in the mail claiming he was dead. The letter was from the Dept. of Veterans Affairs.

"Plain as day. 'We're sorry for the loss of Rickey.' What? No! I'm here! I'm alive!" Atkins told ABC13 as he read the letter.

The letter, postmarked January 2021, claims he died in September 2020 on the same day his father died.

He says his father was never a member of the military and was never associated with the VA.

Atkins spent 10 years with the Army and National Guard. He was deployed to Iraq in 2005, where he was a combat engineer specializing in demolition. When he returned from the battlefield, he struggled to find stability and went through three divorces.

RELATED: British Capt. Sir Tom Moore to appear on GQ cover; 100-year-old World War II veteran named 1 of 'Men of the Year'
EMBED More News Videos

A now-famous World War II veteran, who raised money for COVID-19 health care, will be on the cover of GQ magazine.



He was finally diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder years later.

"This was back in '05. So you think, 'Oh that's so long ago,' but some stuff is still vivid. Some stuff is still vivid, and you just learn how to function on it," said Atkins.

The diagnosis acknowledged what he went through and what he continues to battle every day.

The recent VA letter, proclaiming he was dead, cut off his benefits and compensation.

"My biggest fear, I don't want the first of the month to roll around and my compensation not be there because that is a big help to me," Atkins said.

Now a special education teacher with Aldine ISD, Atkins has filed a claim with the VA. He was told they are working to expedite his case.

"Hey VA, come on guys. Get it together, because there's a lot of us out there. We're depending on you. Some are in worse shape than I am," he said.

ABC13 has also contacted the benefits office. We are waiting to hear back.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Veteran-owned soap company gives back by helping the homeless
EMBED More News Videos

After serving in the Navy, combat veteran Maxwell Moore was told to find a hobby to help with his PTSD. That hobby turned into a soap company that gives back by donating to the homeless.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharris countyveteransteacheraldine isdveteran
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man steals ambulance; caught ordering at drive-thru, HPD says
Rain and fog linger into Friday
Houston traffic alert: I-10 E shutdown planned this weekend
Kashmere Gardens 'cancer cluster' report released
Harris Co. doctor stole 9 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, DA says
Harris Health System will run out of COVID-19 vaccine Friday
103-year-old Black woman recalls not being able to vote
Show More
Family searching for driver who hit and killed 89-year-old
Who loves free things? These events won't cost you
Dave Chappelle tests positive for COVID-19
Inauguration forced former HPD officer to spend night in jail
Extension on eviction moratorium is good news for Houstonians
More TOP STORIES News