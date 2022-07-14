uvalde school shooting

Uvalde CISD officer seen on phone is husband of teacher who died, lawmaker says

Uvalde families angry over leaked surveillance video from shooting

UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) -- A state lawmaker confirmed that a police officer seen in leaked hallway video using his phone is the husband of one of the teachers who died in the Uvalde school shooting.

Security video that was leaked earlier this week -- obtained by ABC13 from the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE -- shows officers running for cover in the hallway outside the Robb Elementary School classrooms where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

Only a small portion of the leaked security video is shown in the previous report featured at the top of this story.

State Rep. Joe Moody identified the officer standing on the right side of the hallway in the video as Uvalde CISD Officer Ruben Ruiz.

Ruiz could been seen looking at his phone while officers waited in the hallway.

Many people on social media criticized Ruiz for being distracted.

As it turns out, Ruiz was on the phone with his wife Eva Mireles, according to Moody.

She had called her husband from inside the classroom, saying she had been shot and was dying.

Ruiz was one of four officers who first entered the school on May 24.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw said that Ruiz tried to save his wife, but was barred from doing so.

Mireles did not survive.

When 17 people died in a school shooting in 2018 in Parkland, Florida, state lawmakers acted swiftly. 13 Investigates how Republican-led Florida was able to enact bipartisan gun co

