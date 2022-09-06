Houston-area students commemorate first day of school for Uvalde CISD after school shooting

To stand in solidarity with the survivors on their first day back to school after the Uvalde school shooting, Houston-area students are wearing maroon and white.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Monday is the first day back to school for Uvalde CISD after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School more than three months ago.

To stand in solidarity with students on their first day back to school after the tragedy, Houston-area students are wearing maroon and white.

Students and staff at Alief ISD, Friendswood, Tomball and Deer Park and more are all being encouraged to participate.

Since the mass shooting in May, changes have been made to security across Uvalde CISD.

For example, DPS troopers will now be stationed outside schools.

SEE ALSO: Months after Uvalde, Texas shooting, 'meet-the-teacher' night shows security improvements vary

Two campuses now have 8-foot fences around the perimeters -- though the plan is to eventually fence off all the schools.

Students at Robb Elementary will not be returning to campus. The school is set to be demolished.

The survivors will instead attend different schools across the district.

Some say the changes are simply not enough and feel as though the schools are still not secure.

READ MORE: Senator says not enough has been done ahead of new school year in Uvalde following tragedy

"One of the questions that the families have is -- the DPS workers that are going to be there -- Are those the same ones that were at the school that day? We can't get an answer," said Adam Martinez, a parent of Uvalde CISD students. "They won't give us an answer whether it's going to be the same people. The same school resource officers that were, they're going to be there on campus too."

Some Uvalde CISD students chose to attend school virtually this year because of lingering fear over school safety.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED:The Texas Tribune and other newsrooms sue to force Uvalde officials to release shooting records

Uvalde residents question school district's new safety plans for 1st school year since mass shooting

30 Robb Elementary School survivors transfer to Catholic school after receiving full scholarships