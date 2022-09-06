Senator says not enough has been done ahead of new school year in Uvalde following tragedy

It's been more than three months since tragedy struck the small town. Since then, a lawmaker says students are no safer than the day shooting happened.

UVALDE, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, the new school year will begin in Uvalde following the tragic ending of the 2021-2022 school year.

Robb Elementary School has been shut down and a plan for demolition is in motion after 21 people, including 19 students, were massacred at the hands of an 18-year-old gunman days before summer break.

It's been more than three months since tragedy struck the small town. Since then, lawmakers have been pushing for change while the Uvalde school district attempts to crack down on security.

State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents the Uvalde area, says not enough has been done.

"The fact is we're no safer in our schools than we were on May 24. And it's not just Uvalde, it's the entire state of Texas," Gutierrez said. "What should have we have been doing? The governor says it's a mental health problem. Well, call a special session to increase funding for mental health."

Gutierrez is among lawmakers who continue to ask Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session to address safe schools in our state.

"He holds all the power to bring us back into the legislature to talk about mental health. To talk about school safety, to talk about guns, which he absolutely does not want to do. Greg Abbott holds all of that power," Gutierrez said. "What happened was a complete (and) utter tragedy that this community will never erase, not even with a new school, but we need to do everything in our power from more funding for the victims, schools, safe schools. Everything that we can to make it up to them because government failed Uvalde before the 24, and on the 24, and everything after May 24."

As for Tuesday, the survivors of the Robb Elementary school tragedy will attend different schools across the Uvalde Consolidated School District. Department of Public Safety troopers were seen training on Monday ahead of the new school year on Tuesday, where they'll be guarding schools across the district.

Gutierrez said Robb Elementary will be torn down later in 2022. He said a new school will need to be built and he plans to ask for more funding for Uvalde in the next legislative session.

As schools re-open in Uvalde, school districts in our area are asking people to stand in solidarity by wearing maroon on Tuesday.

