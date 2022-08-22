30 Robb Elementary School survivors transfer to Catholic school after receiving full scholarships

Mayah Zamora got a hero's departure at the San Antonio hospital where she spent two months healing after the Uvalde school shooting.

UVALDE, Texas -- With back-to-school season in full swing, the hearts of many are with students in Uvalde who were affected by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School earlier this year. A Chicago-based nonprofit, Catholic Extension, is offering up more than thoughts and prayers, awarding 30 full scholarships to children wounded during the massacre.

The video above is from a previous story.

Following the shooting on Tuesday, May 24, approximately 80 Uvalde families sought immediate psychological relief by transferring their children from Robb Elementary School to Sacred Heart Catholic School. In response, Catholic Extension established a scholarship fund, seeking help through outside donations to meet the demand.

SEE RELATED STORY: Uvalde school district to receive $1.25 million for mental health counseling

"Catholic Extension is committed to the ongoing care and support for the children and families of Uvalde, Texas," said Father Jack Wall, president of Catholic Extension, in a release. "It is our belief that awarding scholarships to Sacred Heart Catholic School will provide a safe and loving educational environment to children who are suffering from the physical and emotional wounds of violence."

SEE RELATED STORY: 'Where's this money going?' Millions donated haven't reached victims and families of Uvalde shooting