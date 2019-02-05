US Coast Guard seizes 17 tons of cocaine worth $466 million

EMBED </>More Videos

Six crews seized the drugs from 21 separate vessels stopped in Pacific waters off Mexico and Central and South America.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida --
The U.S. Coast Guard has seized nearly 35,000 pounds (15,000 kilograms) of cocaine from apparent drug smuggling vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

According to WSVN, the drugs were off-loaded Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Cmdr. Michael Sharp told reporters the drugs were found over the last three months aboard fishing vessels and go-fast boats outfitted to conceal contraband and evade authorities.

Six crews seized the drugs from 21 separate vessels stopped in Pacific waters off Mexico and Central and South America. Sharp said the drugs had a wholesale value of roughly $466 million.

The guard's commandant, Adm. Karl Schultz, said in the last few years, crews have seized 1.3 million pounds (0.6 million kilograms) of cocaine and detained 1,200 suspects at sea.

Schultz said most of the drugs originate in Colombia and are destined for the U.S.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cocainedrug bustdrugsu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Good Samaritan rescues baby from locked car in Fiesta parking lot
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Texas dad sues son's alleged bullies and parents
Massage therapist accused of groping teen in SW Houston
Brian Cushing returning to Houston Texans as assistant
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Willie Nelson launches line of hemp-infused coffee
Virtual reality theme parks set to beam into Houston area
Show More
Royal Caribbean hiring someone to Instagram their cruise
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
Gov. Abbott lays out priorities in State of the State address
2 Texas hospital giants call off plans to merge
Authorities find marijuana grow house in Needville man's garage
More News