Alan Helfman, owner of an Upper Kirby Dodge dealership bearing his name, tells ABC13 that thieves took 17 new catalytic converters early Tuesday.

Catalytic converter thieves may have accessed weak part of Upper Kirby dealership, owner says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A dealership in the Upper Kirby area is looking to beef up security after thieves stole 17 catalytic converters off of new cars on their lot.

The suspects were caught on surveillance camera at Helfman River Oaks on Kirby Drive near the U.S. 59 Southwest Freeway before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

"The guy gets here at 5 in the morning, goes all the way to the back, and he heard a saw go off. And he saw someone in a hood, and they start running," dealership owner Alan Helfman told only ABC13.

He said the thieves mainly targeted trucks on the second and third floors of his new car garage.

In order to avoid the off-duty police officer station out front all and every night, Helfman believes the thieves entered through the back of his eight-acre property and went straight into their garage.

"We have razor wire. (They) probably threw a sheet over it," Helfman said.

Employees noticed a gate on their property was broken overnight during the thefts.

Last month, Helfman River Oaks had six catalytic converters stolen off of cars in its body shop, according to the owner.

"It's time to fight back a little bit, so we are going to do a few things," Helfman said.

He plans to beef up security on his property, including adding more razor wire to his back fence and hiring overnight security for the back portion of the dealership.

"These people, they know how to jump in these cars and hotwire them and drive away," Helfman said. "We would die for electricians like that. Die for them. If they want to clean their life up, get it going in the right direction."

Gov. Abbott signed a bill into law this past June that makes it a felony to steal catalytic converters.

Anyone with information regarding the people behind the thefts at Helfman River Oaks is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. A $5,000 reward is being offered.

