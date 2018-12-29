Toddler dead after major crash in north Harris County, deputies say

A 2-year-old is dead and a woman was rushed to the hospital after a major crash Saturday evening.

HARRIS COUNTY (KTRK) --
Deputies are investigating a major crash that killed a 2-year-old child.

The accident happened in the 10400 block of Airline Drive in north Harris County.

According to deputies, the child was not restrained in a car seat or wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

An adult female has been taken to the hospital, but no update on her condition is available at this time.
