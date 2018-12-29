Deputies are investigating a major crash in the 10400 block of Airline. A 2-year-old child, who was not restrained in a car seat nor wearing a seat belt, has died. An adult female was taken to the hospital. #hounews pic.twitter.com/9cI690ncpK — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 30, 2018

Deputies are investigating a major crash that killed a 2-year-old child.The accident happened in the 10400 block of Airline Drive in north Harris County.According to deputies, the child was not restrained in a car seat or wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.An adult female has been taken to the hospital, but no update on her condition is available at this time.