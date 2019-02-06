Unplanned smoke and flaring at Shell in Deer Park

At this time, Flames, Smoke may be noticeable to the community. We are coordinating with local officials, and working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Stay tuned to local officials for more information. Update will be provided on https://t.co/6Tc9tn5BeR — Shell Deer Park (@ShellDeerPark) February 6, 2019

Officials are working to resolve an unplanned flaring activity at the Shell in Deer Park.The company tweeted Wednesday that a process unit upset caused noticeable flames and smoke to appear from the facility.Shell says they are working to control the smoke and flaring, and that there's no danger to the surrounding community or industry neighbors.