Police 'actively searching' for suspect after deadly shooting at University of Virginia

University of Virginia officials said the situation remains active.

The shooting was reported on the university's campus in the area of Culbreth Road late Sunday, according to police.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia -- A suspect is on the run after a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville on Sunday night, authorities said.

The University of Virginia Police Department says there have been three fatalities. Two others have been injured.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are "actively searching for the suspect" -- identified as Chris Darnell Jones, Jr. -- who is considered "armed and dangerous," according to the University of Virginia Police Department, which ordered local residents to "shelter in place."

University of Virginia officials confirmed to ABC News early Monday that the situation remains active.

Jones is described as a Black man wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes. He may be driving a black SUV with Virginia license plates, police said.

The shooting was reported on the university's campus in the area of Culbreth Road late Sunday, according to police. There was no official word on victims or victims' conditions.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor, Lauren Minore and Melissa Gaffney contributed to this report.