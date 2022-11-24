University of Houston volleyball team in Florida for Thanksgiving after making program history

The University of Houston volleyball team is making history after clinching a share of the 2022 American Athletic Conference Championship for the first time since 1999.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Go Coogs! The University of Houston's volleyball team is the 2022 American Athletic Conference Champions!

The team shared their victory on Facebook after they clinched a share of the title with a 3 to 1 victory over South Florida in Tampa on Wednesday.

The Houston Cougars have been on an incredible run after winning 20 straight matches and have not lost since Sept. 15.

This is the first time the team has won a conference championship for volleyball since 1999.

SEE ALSO: Houston Cougars earn No. 1 spot in Basketball Power Index after road win at Oregon

The Coogs are together in Florida for Thanksgiving and will close the regular season with another game on Friday against future Big 12 opponent the University of Central Florida.

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Former UH basketball player commits $2 million donation to Houston Rise