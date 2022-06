University of Houston track coach Leroy Burrell announces departure from program after 23 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After 23 years of coaching at his alma mater, University of Houston track and field head coach Leroy Burrell announced on Thursday he would be leaving the program.The Olympic gold medalist and longtime coach will be taking his wisdom and knowledge 686 miles away to the SEC powerhouse Auburn University for the head coach position of the track and field program.In a statement on UH's website, Burrell reminisces on his time in Third Ward:During his time at UH, Burrell made a mark within the program. He coached 11 Olympians and 15 NCAA Champions during his tenure and was named Conference Coach of the Year on multiple occasions.Under Coach Burrell, the Coogs won two NCAA titles. During the 2016-2017 season, his 4x100 meter relay squad featuring his late son,, ran a school record of 38.44 and took home the NCAA title. In the 2017-18 season, the team won the title again for the same event, only that time, the relay team ran the fastest time ever recorded at the championships clocking a 38.17.As an athlete of the University of Houston, Burrell was a three-time NCAA champion. In his junior season, he won the indoor long jump title. He then went on to run the fastest 200-meter run ever under any condition with a time of 19.61 and a 9.94 in the 100-meter relay race at the SWC Outdoor Championships. His third title came in Durham, North Carolina in the 100-meter relay race.During his season, he won the Jumbo Elliot Award and was named the nation's top collegiate track and field athlete. Burrell was ranked as the world's top sprinter in 1990 and 1991.As for the head coaching position,will be the Interim Head Coach for the track and field program.