holiday travel

United Airlines boosts travel options from Houston to hot Mexico destinations

One of the many perks of living in Houston is the short distance to sunny and exotic destinations. Now, an airline with a major hub in Houston has announced a major expansion to areas south of the border for the perfect getaway.

United Airlines has increased service to Mexico in time for holiday travel. For travelers looking for calm beaches during a winter break, United has restarted service between Houston and Mazatlán (effective December 19). That means a quick jaunt to beaches such as Playa Sabalo in the north end of Mexico's Golden Zone - Zona Dorada, considered one of the best beaches in the area.

The airline announced that it has increased service to several other hot destinations in Mexico. The added trips include:

  • Houston to Acapulco
  • Houston to Cancun
  • Houston to Cozumel
  • Houston to San Jose del Cabo
  • Houston to Puerto Vallarta
  • Houston to Zihuatanejo


SEE ALSO: Southwest will come back to Bush Intercontinental Airport after 16-year absence

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

The video above is from a previous post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmexicounited airlinesair travelairlineholiday travelculturemap
HOLIDAY TRAVEL
Houston experts suggest avoiding this at Thanksgiving
Qantas 7-hour flight to nowhere sells out in 10 minutes
Travel safety tips and top destinations for Labor Day weekend
Summer travel expected to decline by 15% amid COVID-19 surge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, Biden meet for final debate before election: LIVE
Watch Cy Ranch HS take on Bridgeland HS in Texan Live's Game of the Week!
Harris County voters can go on with drive-thru voting
ABC13 hosts town hall honoring Crime Stoppers of Houston
A noticeable cool down arrives Friday evening
FDA approves remdesivir to treat COVID-19
Dallas-based hop-on jet offering flights to Houston for $99
Show More
Clear Creek ISD says teen's allegations against employees are false
List of resources available for domestic violence victims
Chilling video surfaces of man accused of killing younger wife
HISD teachers call in sick to protest over COVID-19
Mom wants answers of daughter's alleged beating over face mask
More TOP STORIES News