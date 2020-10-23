United Airlines boosts travel options from Houston to hot Mexico destinations

United Airlines has increased service to Mexico in time for holiday travel. For travelers looking for calm beaches during a winter break, United has restarted service between Houston and Mazatlán (effective December 19). That means a quick jaunt to beaches such as Playa Sabalo in the north end of Mexico's Golden Zone - Zona Dorada, considered one of the best beaches in the area.
The airline announced that it has increased service to several other hot destinations in Mexico. The added trips include:
- Houston to Acapulco
- Houston to Cancun
- Houston to Cozumel
- Houston to San Jose del Cabo
- Houston to Puerto Vallarta
- Houston to Zihuatanejo
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
