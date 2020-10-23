United Airlines boosts travel options from Houston to hot Mexico destinations

Houston to Acapulco

Houston to Cancun

Houston to Cozumel

Houston to San Jose del Cabo

Houston to Puerto Vallarta

Houston to Zihuatanejo

One of the many perks of living in Houston is the short distance to sunny and exotic destinations. Now, an airline with a major hub in Houston has announced a major expansion to areas south of the border for the perfect getaway.has increased service to Mexico in time for holiday travel. For travelers looking for calm beaches during a winter break, United has restarted service between Houston and Mazatlán (effective December 19). That means a quick jaunt to beaches such as Playa Sabalo in the north end of Mexico's Golden Zone - Zona Dorada, considered one of the best beaches in the area.The airline announced that it has increased service to several other hot destinations in Mexico. The added trips include: