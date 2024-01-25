National, local unions see growth following the 'hot strike summer'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that union membership grew by 139,000 people last year. Texas accounts for nearly 60,000 of those new memberships.

"Organizing, worker activism, and public support of unions are all at generational highs," Gulf Coast AFL-CIO Executive Director Hany Khalil said. "Workers are coming together in the Texas Gulf Coast and across the nation to speak up for each other and demand dignity and respect on the job."

Khalil also said it's encouraging to see young workers joining unions despite a prevalent notion that they create unnecessary challenges for small businesses and make the marketplace less competitive.

"Even in the face of vicious corporate union-busting, the labor movement is more focused and committed than ever on ensuring that every worker who wants a union has a fair shot at joining one," Khalil said.

