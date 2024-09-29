How could port workers looming strike affect the economy? Experts say it might not last long to see

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of dock workers, including some in Houston, could walk off the job on Tuesday if contract negotiations aren't completed, potentially damaging the economy.

The union, the International Longshoreman's Association, wants to demand higher pay and protections against automated technology and maritime workers.

According to them, there have been discussions; however, the U.S. Maritime Alliance has said that the association has yet to reach an agreement.

The alliance says it has filed an unfair labor practice charge to keep negotiations going. The union says that action illustrates the poor negotiations that have been going on.

Because of this looming strike, shipments worth millions could be stalled if negotiations aren't settled, and employees could go on strike.

Margaret Kidd, the program director of supply chain and logistics at the University of Houston, says consumers needn't worry because she doesn't anticipate the potential strike lasting very long.

"There's robust inventories. There's a trickle-down effect if you close the port for a month, for two months, or a couple of months. I don't see that happening. I think the impact is so substantive that we'll see federal action," she said.

Officials said that if the strike lasts longer than anticipated, economists warn that consumers could see higher prices at grocery stores and delayed shipping times.

ABC13 contacted Port Houston regarding the matter. However, they told us they were not involved with the negotiations and acknowledged how a strike could impact operations.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, X and Instagram.