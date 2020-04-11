Texas Workforce Commission warns scammers might be targeting those looking for unemployment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With thousands of Texans stuck waiting on the phone, unemployment officials are worried scammers might be trying to take advantage.

For two weeks, Destiny Taylor has tried to apply for unemployment. Instead of a person, she only gets a busy signal.

"As soon as you call, it goes straight to busy," Taylor said. "It's not ringing, it's busy, busy, busy, and that's it."

Texas Workforce Commission is warning scammers could be preying on people like Taylor.

Here's what you need to know to avoid falling victim.

TWC says scammers may call and ask for a credit card number, processing claim fee or your entire bank account number.

The agency says they won't ask for that information.

If you do get a call from TWC, the person will ask for your social security number and date of birth.

Taylor says with the phone lines constantly busy, it might be easy to fall for a scammer.

"Some people who got laid off, this is probably their first time getting laid off and (filing for unemployment with) the Texas Workforce, so they probably wouldn't know," Taylor explained.

Help arrived soon for those waiting to try and reach the unemployment office by phone.

The agency started operating seven days a week Friday. People now can call from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Taylor told ABC13 she's still struggling to get through.

"Help us! They're saying, 'we're trying,'" she said. "They say they're hiring more people. But if you're hiring more people, why isn't the job getting done?"

The agency also has been having problems with its website. They recommend the best time to apply is 12 a.m.-5 a.m.

