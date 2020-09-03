Careers

Financial tips for older workers out of a job during COVID-19

By
More than 1 million older workers lost their jobs during the height of the COVID-19 lock downs and many have not returned to the work force.

SEE RELATED STORY: Unemployment claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated

For older workers, it is very important to get a handle on their finances.

Losing a job with only a few years to retirement can be a financial disaster, so Action 13 asked an expert, Professor John Lopez, what they should do now.

The first thing Lopez, a professor at the University of Houston, said was to go to a fee-only certified financial advisor and find out exactly where you stand when it comes to your savings and retirement funds.

If you cannot live on your retirement nest egg, be sure to file for unemployment.

Next, he said to try to find a job to get you over the hump.

One place to start looking is your former employer's outplacement service. That is typically an agency that can help you get your resume together and help you interview.

You also have to get a handle on how you are going to manage your 401K. Be sure to roll over the money into an IRA, otherwise you could face penalties up to 30%.

"You, as an individual, need to make sure you are protecting yourself as much as possible, protecting your family as much as possible by taking advantage of some of the options that may be available," Lopez said. "Looking for a fee-only financial planner will kind of help you get your head around what the company is offering."

Right now, there are many people who are out of work well before they planned to be.

SEE RELATED STORY: A list of resources for COVID-19 financial relief
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerscoronavirusaction 13careersunemploymentjobscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deborah Wrigley leaving ABC13 after 42 years
Experts issue dire warnings if Ship Channel isn't protected
HFD saves construction workers dangling from high rise platform
COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1? Houston's working on it
Get answers to your questions about voting in the 2020 election
Some jobs open in Cypress pay more than $45 per hour
Suspect in U-Haul leads deputies on 48 mile chase
Show More
Steroids already on the market save critical COVID-19 patients
How these Cypress students are changing the world
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to debut new season back in studio
'Saucy nugs:' Man goes viral over boneless chicken wings plea
3 new tropical waves over are worth keeping eyes on
More TOP STORIES News