Houston mother of 5 facing eviction said she's still waiting on stimulus check

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As millions of Americans wait for their stimulus checks, ABC13 took a look at what's fact vs. fiction in the delay.If you're still waiting for your stimulus money, know that it could take awhile. Mail checks started to arrive this week, but a federal committee said it could take five months for all the checks to arrive.Sylvia Moore thought by the end of April she'd either have unemployment or stimulus money. But the mom of four, with another on the way, is still waiting on both."I just found out a few weeks ago, I'm pregnant," Moore said. "I'm very emotional. Sometimes I feel like giving up, but I can't give up because I have little kids looking up to me."She was able to apply for unemployment Friday, but she has no idea where her stimulus money is."I'm still not getting an answer on that," Moore said. "It's saying once they give me a date, they'll deposit the money into my account."If you're waiting for stimulus money, here's what we can tell you. If you get an email saying you have to complete the census in order to get it, the Better Business Bureau said that's not true, and it's a scam.If someone claiming to be from the IRS calls saying they need more information, that's also fiction.If you collect social security or SSI, you don't need to do anything to get the money. However, if you have a child under the age of 17, you do need to fill out a form in order to get the extra money.If the IRS doesn't call you, will you ever hear from them? The answer is yes.After the money is deposited in your account or in the mail, a letter will arrive 15 days later letting you know where the money was sent and explain what to do if you never got it.Moore is one of the millions still waiting. With May next week, she's hoping the payment arrives soon."I really don't want to lose my truck," Moore said. "I don't want to get an eviction on me. I don't know. It's hitting me all at once."