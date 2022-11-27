UH wide receiver caught on camera slapping Tulsa player after Cougars 30-37 loss on Saturday

The redshirted freshman walked up to the defensive back, who was talking with another UH player before it happened.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A University of Houston wide receiver is in a bit of trouble after he was seen slapping another player on the field after the Coogs' 30-37 loss to the University of Tulsa's Golden Hurricanes on Saturday.

ESPN cameras were rolling when the incident happened.

When the game was over, Tulsa defensive back Bryson Powers was on the field talking to UH linebacker Donovan Mutin when UH receiver Sam Brown walked up, said words, and slapped Powers on the chin before walking off.

A University of Tulsa head coach is seen walking over and swiftly diffuses the situation.

It is unclear what Brown, a redshirt freshman from Savannah, Georgia said to Powers.

Powers is a Texas native, having played football at Klein Collins High School in Spring, Texas.

In a statement, the University of Houston said they would be taking the proper steps moving forward:



"We are aware of an incident that took place following tonight's game involving one of our players. This type of conduct is taken very seriously, and the behavior is not reflective of our values or the standards of our program. We are in the process of gathering more information and will take the appropriate steps moving forward."